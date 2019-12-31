Chilly for the ball drop, nice start to 2020

Heading to 2020

From Storm Team 5…

Expect a breezy west wind, partly sunny skies in the afternoon and a high trying to get to 30 degrees.

New Year’s Eve starts will have slippery spots on roads.

The ball drop tonight will be a bit chilly! It gets less windy this evening, however, a the temperatures will drop off to the mid and upper teens with the clearing skies. The overnight low is 13 degrees.

New Year’s Day tomorrow will bring intermediate sunshine. A quiet start to 2020 with a high of 33 degrees. That high temp will likely arrive in the evening or at night.

Warmer weather will build in for Thursday. Cloudy skies and a high of 40 degrees.

The next good chance for snow showers will by on Friday. It will arrive as a bit of a snowy mix as temperatures will be topping out above freezing at 36 degrees.