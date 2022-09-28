The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is a big part of the weather in Wisconsin Wednesday which means winds are lighter and more sun will come back! The issue is that the cool late-September weather will not be leaving right away. Highs today will only make it to the mid and upper 50s, but the sun should make it feel nicer than yesterday even though it won’t be any warmer on the thermometer.

Conditions for more frost will be around tonight – and could be the first for many counites in our area. That means more folks will need to cover up temperature sensitive plants or bring them inside for the overnight hours. Clear skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temps to tumble to the lower and middle 30s if you reside west of Lake Michigan.

After some morning frost Thursday, it will be mostly sunny and warmer at 63 degrees.

Friday weather looks very nice! Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Saturday will also be mainly sunny and around 70 degrees.

A weak cold front will pass by on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies and a small chance for a rain shower in our area. The high is 66 degrees.