Chilly lows tonight, still watching a weekend snow chance

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clear skies and light winds allow for chilly air to settle in tonight. Lows for most of the area will cool into the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be light out of the north.

Thursday brings a partly sunny sky. It’ll stay on the cool side with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s which is a few degrees below average. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Our weather Friday and Saturday will be quiet as clouds increase early in the weekend as a storm system gets closer to the region. There is still some uncertainty on our snow prospects Saturday night into Sunday.

The European model keeps the best chance for accumulating snow to our south, while the GFS model has the accumulating snow for much of the WFRV viewing area. Stay tuned as the forecast becomes more clear the next few days.

  • Euro Model
  • GFS Model

The forecast next week looks quiet and mild the first few days with highs in the lower 30s under a mix of sun and clouds.

