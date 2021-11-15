Chilly Monday, then a brief warm up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day planned for Monday as the wind goes down and the sun returns again. Partly to mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 30s. West winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clear and calm this evening, and only a couple areas of high thin clouds overnight. The conditions will bring cold overnight lows in the bottom half of the 20s. Upper 20s by Lake Michigan and the bay.

Clouds moving in tomorrow will be the sign of our next warm up. The high jumps to 47 degrees with a SE wind becoming breezy in the afternoon.