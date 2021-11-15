Chilly Monday, then a brief warm up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad day planned for Monday as the wind goes down and the sun returns again. Partly to mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 30s. West winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Clear and calm this evening, and only a couple areas of high thin clouds overnight. The conditions will bring cold overnight lows in the bottom half of the 20s. Upper 20s by Lake Michigan and the bay.

Clouds moving in tomorrow will be the sign of our next warm up. The high jumps to 47 degrees with a SE wind becoming breezy in the afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville

Menasha misses return trip to state in gritty loss to Rice Lake

Appleton North falls short of state as Franklin rallies again

St. Norbert rallies to defeat Lawrence in hoops opener

Inside Skinny: Packers fans weigh in on QB Jordan Love

Appleton North volleyball runner-up

More Weather