The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The good news about Wednesday is the wind won’t be as strong, plus the skies show some sunshine here and there! The wind isn’t completely gone though as NW winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Morning clouds, more afternoon sun with a chilly high of 47 degrees.

The clouds thicken up again tonight. Overnight, there might even be a stray flurry or sprinkle. The low is 34 degrees.

Warmer Thursday as the high jumps up a bit to 55 degrees. We get a mix of clouds and sun with even lighter winds!

Looking warm to end the week! Gusty winds and sunshine Friday and Saturday will take highs back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.