The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Happy Halloween! We had some snow showers through the day today, with most seeing 1-3 inches, with isolated higher totals! For the trick or treaters tonight, look for temperatures to sit in the mid 30s to start and end in the low 30s with clearing skies. Overnight, we will be clear with temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Area wide sunshine to start tomorrow, but I am expecting a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of the day. Highs will top out again in the upper 30s. Overnight, mostly clear with lows in the mid 20s.

Best day of week will be Thursday as we will see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds build Friday before a few weekend rain chances.