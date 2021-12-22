Chilly on Wednesday, and some snow to start Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice looking day out there, but it will be chilly! Wednesday will feature plenty of sun in the morning with more clouds coming back in the afternoon and evening. Temps will go from the lower teens to the lower 20s, and wind chills will be much cooler than that.

Tonight’s low will be in the evening at 19 degrees, then we have clouds and a light south wind which might take temps up a little bit overnight. We could also have some flurries after midnight.

Thursday will begin with a chance for snow or a snowy mix. That’s mainly for the morning, but some of those showers could linger in northern sections for a part of the afternoon. 34 degrees is the high in Green Bay, a little cooler up north (upper 20s) and a little warmer to the south (upper 30s). SNOW ACCULATION for Thursday will range from a dusting to a couple inches where the snow lingers for a longer period of time.