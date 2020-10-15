Chilly stretch begins, some weekend snow possible

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain will not be a problem Thursday, but the gusty winds will continue. More clouds will break up for more afternoon sun, but temps struggle with the NW wind as high only get to the upper 40s! That wind from 15 to 30 mph will make it feel chilly.

The winds will decrease after sunset tonight, and with a mostly clear sky the temps will fall big time. An overnight frost/freeze will arrive as temps fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for all counties still holding onto the growing season.

Tomorrow brings a mix of sun and clouds, but a weak disturbance and cold air aloft could trigger a brief light rain shower that could mix over to flurries for a few spots where it’s cool enough. You’ll have some wind around again with a high of 48 degrees.

Saturday could bring snow for the weekend, but for most it will be rain. A system churning around the great lakes will bring a back a rain/snow mix with the highest chance for small accumulation up north. 48 degrees and windy.

Partly sunny and windy again Sunday, the high at 45 degrees.

