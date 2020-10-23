Chilly temperatures here to stay

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that brought rain to Northeast Wisconsin Thursday will continue to push east. This means cloud will decrease for tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will poke through cloud cover tomorrow as the wind remain breezy. Sustained winds Saturday out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. High temperatures only get into the upper 30s.

Sunday will start off dry for most of Northeast Wisconsin. In the afternoon, snow and a rainy mix will arrive in the area. Slushy totals can be expected with high temperatures into the upper 30s.

More sunshine will begin the work week, however temperatures remain chilly in the upper 30s. By the middle week, temperatures will get back into the mid 40s, but still remain below normal.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE