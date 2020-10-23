Chilly temperatures here to stay

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that brought rain to Northeast Wisconsin Thursday will continue to push east. This means cloud will decrease for tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Sunshine will poke through cloud cover tomorrow as the wind remain breezy. Sustained winds Saturday out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. High temperatures only get into the upper 30s.

Sunday will start off dry for most of Northeast Wisconsin. In the afternoon, snow and a rainy mix will arrive in the area. Slushy totals can be expected with high temperatures into the upper 30s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

More sunshine will begin the work week, however temperatures remain chilly in the upper 30s. By the middle week, temperatures will get back into the mid 40s, but still remain below normal.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 10/21: Previewing the Texans

Luxemburg-Casco claims NEC volleyball title, Seymour cruises in boys soccer playoffs

More Weather