The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will move through at times during the night, but dry conditions are expected. Depending on the amount of cloud cover, lows across the north could drop into the 30s. The rest of the area is expected to have temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday: Any sunshine early in the day will be replaced by cloud cover as our next storm system approaches. Highs will still be a few degrees below average in the middle 60s away from the lakeshore.

A widespread soaking rain is looking likely for Wednesday with blustery conditions. The rain could be heavy at times before coming to an end early Thursday. Rainfall amounts could be in the 0.5-1.0″ range across much of northeast Wisconsin. Dry conditions will take us through Friday before spotty rain chances return to start the weekend.