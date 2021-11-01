Chilly temperatures now, but warmer air is on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to some clearing late tonight. Lows will be in the 20s to low 30s with a westerly wind.

Tuesday: Sunshine early in the day will be replaced by developing cloud cover for the afternoon. A few flurries can’t be ruled out for northern areas. It’ll be a cool day with highs in the upper 30s north to low 40s south. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

Very quiet early November weather will take us through the weekend and into the early portions of next week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures beginning to warm back into the 50s for the weekend. Make sure to change the clocks an hour back Saturday night!