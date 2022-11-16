The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds and maybe some minor flakes showing up for Wednesday. It’s going to be another chilly mid-November day in the low and mid 30s. The good news is the above average temperatures in the afternoon will melt some snow that may have accumulated on roads and sidewalks last night. North winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour today could trigger a lake effect snow shower from the bay, and we’ll be watching Door County for that best chance.

Tonight, a weak clip of energy may brush in another chance for light snow overnight. Accumulations will be minor, if any. The low is 25 degrees.

Thursday will be cooler in the upper 20s. Cloudy skies with a chance for redeveloping light snow in the afternoon. Another minor accumulating event here on Thursday. The game at Lambeau Field at night will be chilly! Temps in the mid 20s and wind chills in the upper teens.