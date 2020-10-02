Chilly temps and timing possible weekend rain

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A chilly Friday morning for us as temps begin in the 30s, and only increase to about 50 in the afternoon. Some sun will pop out and mix with clouds in the afternoon, and there could be a sprinkle or flurry far north off of Lake Superior with lake effect showers emerging.

Tonight will end up dry for most locations under partly cloudy skies. As winds lighten up, temps will get down into the mid 30s again (except by the lake and bay) which could bring on some frost again by Saturday morning if enough clouds go away.

Saturday brings more cloud cover, and it will stay cool with low 50 degree highs. A system crossing through southern Wisconsin could bring a shower later in the day or at night for the southern and lakeshore counties of the viewing area.

A stray morning shower could be leftover into early Sunday, otherwise the clouds will break up and more sunshine will come back during the day. The high bumps up a few degrees to 54 to end the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 9-23: Looking ahead to the Falcons

High School Sports Xtra: Reader brothers carry on family legacy at FVL

High School Sports Xtra - Local 5 Top 5

More Weather