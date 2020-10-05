Chilly temps go away this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s another chilly October morning, but it will be the last for a while as temps warm up. Friday starts with a quick rain/sleet shower far north, but the rest of the area will begin with sun! The combination of mostly sunny skies and a favorable wind direction, highs will increase to around 60 degrees. That southwest wind will be breezy from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with isolated gusts up around 30 or 35 mph.





Tonight stays breezy with those winds, but that will help keep temps up overnight. The lows fall to the upper 40s to around 50 degrees overnight. The only kicker will be a cold front swinging in that could drop a brief nighttime shower mainly in the northwoods.

Tomorrow brings warmer weather! Following a mild morning start, the highs get to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees by the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Later at night, another chance for scattered showers will be mainly north of Green Bay and the Fox Cities.

