Chilly tonight, accumulating snow this weekend

Clear skies this evening will eventually give way to partly cloudy skies late tonight as clouds increase from the west. The clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool off quickly into the teens with some single digits possible to the north.

Snow chances return to the forecast over the next several days. The first will arrive on Friday with some flurries or spotty light snow showers. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Just a few flurries expected on Saturday with highs in the middle 20s.

A stronger storm system will pass to our south on Sunday and bring a good bet for accumulating snow to much of the state. The snow is expected to begin during the mid to late morning and continue through much of the day before pushing east by Sunday evening. The heaviest accumulations look to be across southwestern Wisconsin and southern Minnesota, but the shovels will still be needed across our portion of the state.

A quieter weather pattern will settle in on Monday with more sunshine expected and highs in the middle 20s. Clouds return by Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance for flurries or light snow showers. Highs will remain above average through the middle of the week in the lower 30s.