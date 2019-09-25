Chilly tonight, dry weather Thursday

Skies will clear across the area tonight. Winds will stay a bit breezy through the night out of the west at 10-15 mph. Look for lows to cool into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Average lows for today should be in the middle 40s.

After a cool start to Thursday look for a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s with a west breeze. Cool and dry weather is in the forecast for the Packer game at Lambeau Field Thursday evening.

Current precipitation standing in Green Bay as of 4:00 PM Wednesday.

Rain showers return to the forecast on Friday as highs remain in the 60s. A soggy weather pattern will like continue on Sunday and into the early portions of next week. Some of the rain could be heavy early next week with the potential for several inches of rain possible across the state.