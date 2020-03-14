Chilly tonight, more sunshine to end the weekend

After a cloudy Saturday we’re beginning to see skies clear this evening. That trend will continue through the night with partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions expected through the overnight. It will be a chilly night with lower in the teens to lower 20s with a light north wind.

We will have more sunshine on Sunday with highs very seasonal in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with a light wind.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday as a warm front approaches from the west. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 40s. There will be a chance for a light rain and snow mix late Monday through Monday night as the warm front moves through. Any rain or snow that does fall will exit the area by Tuesday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will be a little cooler in the lower 40s.

Clouds increase again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll be watching for a potential storm system that will develop across the central U.S. and move toward the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Right now, rain will be possible on Thursday before turning over to snow showers with gusty winds by Friday. There is very low confidence on the storm track and precipitation type so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.

Precipitation is expected to be above average over the 6-10 day period. Continue to monitor river levels for possible flooding.