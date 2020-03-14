1  of  14
Closings
Appleton Evangelical Free Church Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton First United Methodist Church-Neenah Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Community Church Marinette Merryman Head Start Moravian Church Green Bay Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter St. James Catholic Church - Cooperstown St. Kilian Church-New Franken Thompson Center on Lourdes Union Congregational United Church -GB Village Community Church-Kimberly

Chilly tonight, more sunshine to end the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After a cloudy Saturday we’re beginning to see skies clear this evening. That trend will continue through the night with partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions expected through the overnight. It will be a chilly night with lower in the teens to lower 20s with a light north wind.

We will have more sunshine on Sunday with highs very seasonal in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees with a light wind.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Monday as a warm front approaches from the west. Highs on Monday will warm into the middle 40s. There will be a chance for a light rain and snow mix late Monday through Monday night as the warm front moves through. Any rain or snow that does fall will exit the area by Tuesday morning with clearing skies throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday will be a little cooler in the lower 40s.

Clouds increase again on Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 40s. We’ll be watching for a potential storm system that will develop across the central U.S. and move toward the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. Right now, rain will be possible on Thursday before turning over to snow showers with gusty winds by Friday. There is very low confidence on the storm track and precipitation type so be sure to stay tuned for further updates.

Precipitation is expected to be above average over the 6-10 day period. Continue to monitor river levels for possible flooding.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"

Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown boys advance to sectional finals"

Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blizzard open training camp with plenty of experience"

Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown star Froehlke to miss state tournament due to knee injury"

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"
More Weather