Chilly weather departs this weekend

From Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be cold start to Friday as wind chills fall below zero in the morning. ONE MORE DAY to deal with that brisk wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour. Plenty of sun will be covered by a few scattered clouds in the afternoon. Highs will top out around 26 degrees.

Bundle up for any evening plans tonight because skies will be clear, and temps will drop again into Saturday morning. The low is 5 degrees.

Saturday weather looks gorgeous for the last day of the month! Plenty of sunshine with late day clouds. Temperatures warm up to around 30 degrees for the high, and winds will back off a bit.

Mild air comes back in full force Sunday. Temperatures will reach the 40s, possibly to near 50 degrees for some. You can expect more clouds to appear with the warm air.

