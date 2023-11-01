The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are ditching the snow showers, but keeping the chilly weather around for a while. This is the chilliest morning of this Autumn season so far with temps starting in the teens and 20s away from the lake and bay.

Wednesday will have early sunshine with arriving mid and high clouds that will dim and block the sun during the day. The high is 39 degrees. SW winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Partly cloudy tonight and chilly again with a low of 27 degrees.

A little nicer Thursday with a mix of sunshine and clouds. The high is 44 degrees.

Generally cloudy on Friday, but the warm air will be nice with a high of 50 degrees.