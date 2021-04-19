Chilly weather to start the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Much cooler weather out there for the start of the week. Monday will have plenty of clouds behind a cold front that brought rain showers late Sunday night. Cool air drops in with a WNW kicks in from 15 to 25 miles per hour, and highs will fall from the weekend as a result – topping out in the lower and middle 40s.

Cooler air aloft in our atmosphere and a weak disturbance may help trigger an isolated flurry/sprinkle for a select few spots in the afternoon, but nothing widespread.

Tonight the clouds will break up a bit for a partly cloudy sky. The winds will also lighten up. Temps are going drop down below freezing to 27 degrees for a chilly night.

Tuesday will also feature some cloud cover with a stray flurry or sprinkle possibly firing up in central Wisconsin in the afternoon – and it will be just as cool with a high of 44 degrees.