Chilly weather tonight, Winter Weather Advisory Friday evening

High pressure across the state tonight will give us clear skies and another round of chilly temperatures as lows cool into the single digits for most locations. Winds will become much lighter as the high moves overhead.

We will begin Friday dry with a little sunshine early in the day. Clouds will quickly move in from the southwest as our next storm system approaches. This will bring snow into the area by the early to mid-evening on Friday and will likely continue through much of Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area beginning at 6:00 PM Friday and continues until 6:00 PM Saturday. The combination of snow and gusty winds Saturday afternoon will create difficult travel conditions.

Strong southeast winds Friday night and Saturday morning will create the potential for lakeshore flooding and erosion. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect Friday night through early Saturday for counties along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Snow will be falling Friday night and into the first half of the day Saturday. At times Saturday morning there could be some breaks in the snowfall along with patchy areas of drizzle. This could possibly lead to lower snowfall totals. Snow amounts by Saturday afternoon will be in the 3-6″ range for most of the area with higher totals northwest of Waupaca and Shawano.

Gusty winds which could top 30 mph Saturday afternoon will create blowing and drifting conditions especially in rural areas.

A more tranquil weather pattern will return by Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds as highs will only be in the teens. Look for a quiet start to next week with abundant sunshine Monday and Tuesday and temperatures once again in the teens. Highs will return closer to average by Wednesday with temps in the mid to upper 20s.