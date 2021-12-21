Chilly Wednesday, then unsettled weather ahead of Christmas

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will gradually clear through the overnight with lows dipping into the single digits and lower teens. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: It’ll be a chilly start to the day with wind chill values below zero. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 20s. Winds will be lighter later in the day.

A quick moving system brings light snow showers to the area on Thursday before spotty rain showers Friday with temperatures near 40. A change to the forecast now brings a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day. Stay tuned for updates on that system. We wrap up the weekend under a mostly cloudy sky before another chance for snow moves in early next week.

