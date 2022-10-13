The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Rain showers early this evening will gradually come to an end. A mostly cloudy sky will develop a few breaks through the night. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s with a west wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Skies will turn mostly cloudy once again with a scattering of rain showers. Temperatures may allow a little wet snow to mix in for a few locations, but no accumulation is anticipated. Highs will be in the low to middle 40s with southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

Highs will remain well below average through the weekend. A few sprinkles are possible on Saturday with scattered rain showers entering the forecast on Sunday. By next week, temperatures will remain on the chilly side in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Breezy conditions will be with us to start the week with a little more sunshine returning Tuesday through Thursday.