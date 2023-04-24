The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures will run about 10 degrees below normal Monday! The best part of the day will be the morning as some sun shines in between a partly cloudy sky. The afternoon will feature more cloud cover, plus some spotty rain showers as a hit/miss chance for the second half of the day.

As temperatures cool into tonight, some of those remaining spotty rain showers will mix with snow. Accumulations will not be an issue. The low drops to 32 degrees.

Almost a rinse/repeat forecast for Tuesday. Some morning sun, then afternoon pop-up showers with low coverage. Highs return to the upper 40s.