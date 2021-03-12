Clear and breezy today, warmth to start the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Breezy conditions are expected once again for today, but not as bad as yesterday. Sustained winds out of the northwest from 5 to 15 mph, gusting over 20 at times. A weak cold front will dive through our region this morning and behind it, a high pressure system will enter Northeast Wisconsin.

Sunny skies build throughout the day with highs getting just over 40 degrees.

Wind will calm down finally for tonight. Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures will be chilly near 20 degrees.

The wind shifts to the southwest on Saturday which will warm us up. More sunshine in the forecast to start the weekend with that high pressure still in place. Temperatures climb into the low 50s to mid 50s.

Spring forward shifts the clocks an hour ahead on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler under 40 degrees.

Our next system to watch will be arriving on Monday. Wintry mix is looking likely in Northeast Wisconsin. There is still a lot to determine in terms of who will get rain vs snow this far out.

Overall, next week will feature temperatures just above average. Low to mid 40s can will be the temperatures mid week.