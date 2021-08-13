Clear and calm weather settle in

Tonight: Winds will continue to drop to nearly calm into the night. Clear skies carry over with low temperatures in the low 50s, maybe a few 40s up north.

Weekend: Dew points remain in check and comfy for the start of the weekend. High pressure system builds across our area meaning more calm weather. Highs on Saturday in the highs 70s, and on Sunday into the low 80s.

Next Week: Dry and calm conditions will stick around for the start of the week. By mid-week, the muggy dew points start to creep back in the forecast. Our next chance of rain will come on Thursday.