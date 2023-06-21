The latest from Storm Team 5…

Happy first night of summer and just like this afternoon it looks like a nice night out there. High pressure keeps us dry but also ushers in a thin layer of wildfire smoke. There is a AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect until tomorrow at 11pmTemperatures drop to around 60 degrees overnight with clear conditions expected.

Thursday sees Sunny conditions with a nicer feeling to the air as dewpoints hover in the comfy range. Temperatures will start off in the low 60s and top out in the mid 80s once again. Thursday night sees a rinse and repeat of Thursday night with clear conditions and temperatures around 60.

Friday sees a slight uptick in the humidity with another sunny day and warm temperatures expected. Warmest day of the week looks to be Saturday with temperatures around 90 degrees. The heat and humidity will finally give way to showers and t-storms Sunday