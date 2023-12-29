The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We finally saw areawide sunshine today and it was great to see it after a cloudy and dreary pattern preceded it. Tonight look for clear and quiet conditions to continue with some patchy fog to develop where winds go calm tonight.

Besides AM fog, look for areas of sun before clouds increase throughout the day. Still mild with highs in the upper 30s as a SW breeze about 5-10 mph keeps temperatures warm. The increase in clouds is associated with our next weather maker bringing light snow as early as 10pm across the Northwoods and sliding through the Fox Valley Sunday morning.

Some snow showers could linger into the early afternoon, but we will mainly be cloudy when we gather to watch the ball drop Sunday Night. Accumulations look low with a dusting to an inch possible, with isolated higher. Main impacts will be slick spots Sunday morning and at times reduced visibilities. Looking little breezy Sunday as this system builds through.

Clouds clear out to sunny skies Monday as a weak area of high pressure approaches. We will stay dry much of the week besides a chance for a passing flurry Wednesday. Highs stay in the 30s.