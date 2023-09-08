The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine popped out late this afternoon after some stingy upper level clouds left the area. Overnight expected clear and calm conditions, with temperatures dropping into the 40s for most. As temperatures cool off toward the dewpoint, expect some patchy fog to start tomorrow.

After fog burns off, expect a beautiful day Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s, my pick of the weekend no doubt. Overnight expect increasing cloud coverage ahead of our next system which could bring some spotty showers as early as Sunday morning.

The first Sunday of football looks cloudy with spotty showers and temperatures struggling to get to 70. Spotty showers continue Monday and Tuesday before sunshine returns Wednesday.