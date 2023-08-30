The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

It felt like fall today with temperatures topping out around 70 this afternoon thanks to a NE breeze around 5-15MPH. Sunshine will give way to clear conditions overnight, giving way to perfect viewing conditions for tonight blue full super moon that is expected to rise around 7:45pm.

Patchy fog expected for some Thursday, otherwise sunny with temperatures a tad warmer. Forecast highs bring temperatures into the mid 70s, with upper 70s farther away from the bay and lake. Clear again overnight with temperatures in the low 50s.

Friday begins a warm up with high temperatures in the low 80s, before 90s return for the weekend continuing through Tuesday. Stray shower in the Northwoods possible Saturday.