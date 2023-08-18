The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures returned to near average today and winds calmed down from yesterday. Overnight expect temperatures around 60 with clear conditions.

An area of high pressure begins to move across the area tomorrow, so as we move to the western side of the system, expect temperatures and humidity to build throughout the day, with forecast highs in the mid 80s. The system will also drag some wildfire smoke with it so except our air quality to deteriorate slightly tomorrow. AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until Monday morning.

Sunday expect warmer and more muggier conditions with forecast highs in the upper 80s to near 90 before a nice cooldown Monday.