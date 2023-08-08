The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with some isolated showers popping up across the region along a few boundaries in place. Any shower activity should be over before 8pm so expect clear conditions tonight with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow starts off with some sunshine, but a cold front moving from NW to SE across the area will spark a broken line of scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon until 8pm or so. Temperatures tick up to a high in the mid 80s with dew points in the afternoon making it feel a little sticky outside. Expect partly cloudy conditions overnight with temperatures in the low 60s.

A ridge builds overhead Thursday providing us with sunshine but a NW breeze 10-15mph will keep temperatures in the low 80s. Next weather maker arrives Friday with a few more rounds of scattered thunderstorms expected.