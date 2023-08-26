The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Clouds with embedded drizzles gave way to plentiful amounts of sunshine today. An area of high pressure to the north and an exiting cold front have helped to clear out any cloud coverage through a NE wind and also brought in fall like temperatures as highs only reached around 70. Overnight, clear with temperatures in the 50s in the Fox cities with low 40s. Fog could develop in areas were winds go calm tonight

Other then some pesky morning fog, expect sunshine with maybe a fair weather cloud developing in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid 70s before heading back into the low 50s overnight with clear conditions.

More sunshine for Monday, but models are indicating showers possible overnight Monday and lingering in the North for Tuesday morning. Ridge of high pressure builds Wednesday onward, with temperatures reaching the 80s by the end of the week.