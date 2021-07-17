Clear skies remain in place

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Fantastic weather continues into the overnight hours. Winds will be relatively calm with low temperatures dropping to about 60 degrees.

Tomorrow: Another gorgeous one! A high-pressure system remains firmly planted in our region bringing the warm and calm weather. Highs will get into the mid-80s away from the lake.

Next Week: Hot and humid conditions for Monday. Then a back door cold front brings a small chance of rain for Tuesday. Another system could bring rain mid-week before more 80s move in.

