Clear skies tonight, rain returns early Friday

Northeast Wisconsin Forecast From Storm Team 5

Clear skies from today stick around overnight with temperatures falling into the 60s.

Tomorrow brings back a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures reaching the mid 80s except for the lakeshore which will be in the 70s.

Overnight Thursday into early Friday morning will bring a spotty chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday afternoon will clear out bringing high temperatures into the low 80s.

This weekend will see cooler temperatures in the 70s along with drier air before the heat and humidity return for early parts of next week.

