The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather with Storm Team 5…

Today was day number three of beautiful conditions for us, as temperatures were in the mid 70s and sunshine was out and about thanks to high pressure overhead. Tonight another clear night with temperatures in the low 50s.

Tomorrow we drift to the western side of an area of high pressure, which will bring temperatures into the low 80s but sunny skies are still expected. Some cloud coverage approaches overnight Friday with temperatures in the low 60s.

Saturday sees a passing rain shower/rumble of thunder in the morning as a cold front drifts close but not fully though our area. By the afternoon expect partly sunny conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunday through Tuesday, confidence is increasing in the potential for summer like heat back in the forecast.