We're wrapping up the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. It will be a chilly day as highs only top out in the upper teens to lower 20s. Other than the cool temperatures, conditions look good at Lambeau Field as the Packers take on their rivals from Chicago.

Clouds will increase tonight as a storm system passes well to our south. A few of those clouds however could bring a few flurries to the area late tonight. Very little if any accumulation is forecast. Lows tonight will be warmest near Lake Michigan in the mid teens with the rest of the area cooling into the single digits.