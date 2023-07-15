The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Hazy sunshine returned today that kept temperatures a few degrees cooler then what I anticipated yesterday. None the less, temperatures still returned into the low 80s today. We still have an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect until noon tomorrow for that Canadian Wildfire smoke. We were in the “Unhealthy For Some” category, but some locations tomorrow may be in “Unhealthy For All” tomorrow. Overnight a chance of some showers clearing later in the evening with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow Hazy sunshine sticks around for one final day with a chance of s spotty shower or storm in the afternoon with temperatures around 80. Overnight clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s.

Monday a NW Breeze keeps up in the mid to upper 70s with sunshine and a chance of scattered shower.