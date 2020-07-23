Clearing skies Thursday, heat and humidity arrive this weekend

Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A gloomy start for many of us this Thursday will eventually be replaced with a sunnier end to the day as skies clear out this afternoon. A northeast breeze will keep temperatures a little cooler today with highs in the low to middle 70s.

A clear and quiet forecast is expected tonight with lows dipping into the 50s to around 60 degrees.

A dry day is expected on Friday as we see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will be a little bit warmer compared to Thursday as temperatures find their way back into the 80s. You’ll also notice more humidity return by the afternoon and evening.

Another hot and humid weekend can be expected as highs warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday. The added humidity will make it feel like the middle 90s with the Heat Index. There will be a chance for showers and storms on Sunday as a cold front pushes across the state.

Behind the cold front that moves through on Sunday we’ll have a drier and less humid day on Monday. Our next chance for rain will move in on Tuesday with temperatures near 80. Highs will remain near 80 for the middle of next week.

