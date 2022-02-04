Clipper system brings snow mainly north Saturday

Tonight: Snow showers from the afternoon will gradually come to an end in the evening. Low temperatures will be just below 0 degrees.

Tomorrow: Clouds will increase to start off the morning. A weak clipper system will make snow showers possible in the afternoon and evening with focus being north of Green Bay. For those who get the snow showers accumulations will likely be in the Dusting to 1″ range. Far northern sections of the viewing area could see over an inch. High temperatures will get into the lows 20s.

Sunday / Next Week: Few afternoon flurries on Sunday, but a quiet start to next week. Tuesday will get back into the mid 30s before we will have to watch for more smaller chances at precipitation.