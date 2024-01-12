Northeast Wisconsin Closings and Delays

Updated: Jan 12, 2024 / 05:50 PM CST

A

ADRC of Door County

Sturgeon Bay Business

All Meal Sites Closed
No Meals on Wheels

Almost Family Green Bay

Green Bay

Closed Today

Appleton Evangelical Free Church

Appleton

Closed Today

Appleton Public Library

Appleton

Closed Today

B

Blue Sky School of Professional Massage

Green Bay Other School

Closed Through Sunday
School and Clinic closed

Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon

Green Bay Government

Closed Today

Brown County Library-Central Branch

Green Bay

Closed Today

Brown County Library-Kress

De Pere

Closed Today

Brown County Library-Southwest

Green Bay

Closed Today

Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard

Green Bay

Closed Today

C

ComedyCity

De Pere

Canceled
Friday nights Improv show cancelled

Community First Credit Union

Neenah Business

Closed Today
ALL LOCATIONS

Crooked Barrel Hunting Club-Kewaunee

Kewaunee Business

Canceled
Hide Tanning Seminar canceled 1/13

D

De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store

De Pere

Closed Saturday

Door County – YMCA

Sturgeon Bay Business

Closing at 1:00 PM
All classes after 11:00am are cancelled

E

East Wisconsin Savings Bank-(All Branches)

Kaukauna Business

Closing at 12:00 PM

Encompass Early Education & Care

Green Bay

Closed Today
Parents should look for communication from center directors.

F

Fond du Lac Public Schools

Fond du lac

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Appleton Business

Closing at 1:00 PM
1/12 show is rescheduled. Visit foxcitiespac.com for details.

Fox River Mall

Appleton Business

Closing at 2:00 PM

Fox Valley Technical College

Appleton

Closed Today

Freedom Public Schools

Freedom

Closed Saturday and Sunday
No Events/Activities Friday or Saturday

G

Greater Green Bay YMCA

Green Bay Business

Closing at 1:00 PM
All programs and classes cancelled after 1:00pm.

Green Bay Community Church

Green Bay

Closed Saturday and Sunday
All Activities Canceled

Green Bay Packaging – Coated Products

Green Bay

Closed Today
Will reopen Saturday at Noon

Green Bay Public and Private Schools

Green Bay Public School

Alert
2 hours Early Dismissal

K

Kaukauna Clinic

Kaukauna

Closed Saturday

Kewaunee County – 4H

Luxemburg

Canceled
Prom Dress Sale cancelled Friday

Kimberly Public Library

Kimberly

Closing at 1:00 PM

L

Lester Public LIbrary – Two Rivers

Two Rivers

Closing at 12:00 PM

Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley

Appleton

Closed Monday
No Evening Meal Service

M

Manitowoc Public Library

Manitowoc Government

Closing at 1:00 PM

Manitowoc Public Schools

Manitowoc Public School

Closed Monday
No after school activities

Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Crivitz

All meals on wheels and meal sites canceled

Marv's Bin – Luxemburg-Casco Food Pantry

Casco

Closed Saturday

Masters Gallery Foods

Plymouth Business

Closed Friday
All MGF & MGO are closed for 2nd and 3rd shift.Open 1/13 @ 6P

Moraine Park Technical College

Fond du Lac

Closing at 12:00 PM
All classes and activities at all campuses are canceled

Morrison Zion Lutheran

Greenleaf

Closed Friday

N

N.E.W. Credit Union

Oconto Falls

Closing at 1:00 PM
at all offices. Also closed Sat. 1/13, no drive-ups Sat.

NWTC – All Regional Centers

Green Bay

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC – Aurora Regional Learning Center

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC – Niagara

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC – Oconto Falls Campus

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC – Sturgeon Bay

Green Bay

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC- Crivitz Campus

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person event will not be held on campus

NWTC- Marinette

Green Bay

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC-Green Bay

Green Bay

Closed Saturday
All in person event will not be held on campus

NWTC-Luxemburg Campus

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person events will not be held on campus

NWTC-Shawano Campus

Green Bay College/University

Closed Saturday
All in person event will not be held on campus

Neenah Public Library

Neenah

Closing at 2:00 PM

Neopit Senior Center

Neopit

Closed Monday
Home Delivery will continue

Neuroscience Group

Neenah

Closing at 12:00 PM
All appointments at all locations: Neenah, Appleton, Appleton-OSP, Shawano

Neville Public Museum

Green Bay

Closed Saturday

North Fond du Lac Schools

N. Fond du lac

Virtual Classes Only
Virtual Learning 6-12

O

Oh Snap! Pickling, LLC, Appleton, WI

Little Chute Business

Closing at 2:00 PM
2nd Shift is cancelled.

Oshkosh Public Library

Oshkosh

Closing at 1:00 PM
Reopening at noon on Saturday, Jan. 13.

P

Paul's Pantry – Green Bay

Green Bay

Closed Saturday

Pilgrim Lutheran School

Green Bay

Early Dismissal 1:15 PM
No ASC and Daycare Closing Early

R

ROMY NIGHTENGALE MS BENEFIT BANQUET

Organizations

Delayed 24 hours

Royal Montessori Academy (East/West)

Green Bay Parochial School

Closing at 12:15 PM
No After School Activities

S

SOAR Fox Cities

Appleton Senior Citizen Program

All Activities Canceled
Friday Adult (SRR) Dance Canceled

Salm Partners-Denmark

Denmark Business

Closing at 2:00 PM
2nd and 3rd shift should not report for their shift.

Salvation Army Green Bay Corps Community Center

Green Bay Business

Closing at 12:30 PM

Sargento – All locations

Business

Closed Today
3rd Shift – All locations including Hilbert 6pm shift

School District of West De Pere

De Pere

Early Dismissal 12: AM
releasing 2 hours early

Shawano County 4-H

Shawano

Canceled
4-H Spark Saturday cancelled 1/13/2024

Sheboygan Falls Schools

Sheboygan Falls Parochial School

Canceled
All morning activities have been cancelled for Saturday, January 13th until 11:30 a.m.

St. Casimir Church – Krakow

Krakow Church

Closing at 10:00 AM
Chapel to close after 9am Mass, Adoration canceled

St. John Lutheran School – Two Rivers

Two Rivers

Closing at 12:00 PM

St. Joseph Champion

Luxemburg Church

All Services Canceled
No Friday Morning Service

St. Joseph Food Program – Menasha

Menasha

Closed Monday
Will reopen on Monday, January 15th.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish-Sobieski

Sobieski

Event Canceled
St. Maximilian Bingo

St. Vincent de Paul – Neenah

Neenah Business

Closing at 1:00 PM

T

Trilliant Food and Nutrition/Horseshoe Beverage

Little Chute Business

Closing at 6:00 PM
will re open 9:00 AM Saturday

Two Rivers Schools

Two Rivers

Closing at 1:30 PM
All afterschool events and activities are cancelled.

U

USW Local 597

Cecil

Canceled
Christmas Party postponed until 1/18/24

Unison Credit Union – All Location

Kaukauna Business

Closing at 1:00 PM

Y

YMCA of the Fox Cities

Neenah

Closing at 6:00 PM
Buildings will reopen Saturday at Noon.

YWCA Greater Green Bay

Green Bay

Closing at 4:00 PM
Facility and Child Care closing 2 hours early Friday

