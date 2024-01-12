Northeast Wisconsin Closings and Delays

A
ADRC of Door County
Sturgeon Bay Business
Almost Family Green Bay
Green Bay
Appleton Evangelical Free Church
Appleton
Appleton Public Library
Appleton
B
Blue Sky School of Professional Massage
Green Bay Other School
Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon
Green Bay Government
Brown County Library-Central Branch
Green Bay
Brown County Library-Kress
De Pere
Brown County Library-Southwest
Green Bay
Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard
Green Bay
C
ComedyCity
De Pere
Community First Credit Union
Neenah Business
Crooked Barrel Hunting Club-Kewaunee
Kewaunee Business
D
De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store
De Pere
Door County – YMCA
Sturgeon Bay Business
E
East Wisconsin Savings Bank-(All Branches)
Kaukauna Business
Encompass Early Education & Care
Green Bay
F
Fond du Lac Public Schools
Fond du lac
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
Appleton Business
Fox River Mall
Appleton Business
Fox Valley Technical College
Appleton
Freedom Public Schools
Freedom
G
Greater Green Bay YMCA
Green Bay Business
Green Bay Community Church
Green Bay
Green Bay Packaging – Coated Products
Green Bay
Green Bay Public and Private Schools
Green Bay Public School
K
Kaukauna Clinic
Kaukauna
Kewaunee County – 4H
Luxemburg
Kimberly Public Library
Kimberly
L
Lester Public LIbrary – Two Rivers
Two Rivers
Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley
Appleton
M
Manitowoc Public Library
Manitowoc Government
Manitowoc Public Schools
Manitowoc Public School
Marinette Co. Elderly Services
Crivitz
Marv's Bin – Luxemburg-Casco Food Pantry
Casco
Masters Gallery Foods
Plymouth Business
Moraine Park Technical College
Fond du Lac
Morrison Zion Lutheran
Greenleaf
N
N.E.W. Credit Union
Oconto Falls
NWTC – All Regional Centers
Green Bay
NWTC – Aurora Regional Learning Center
Green Bay College/University
NWTC – Niagara
Green Bay College/University
NWTC – Oconto Falls Campus
Green Bay College/University
NWTC – Sturgeon Bay
Green Bay
NWTC- Crivitz Campus
Green Bay College/University
NWTC- Marinette
Green Bay
NWTC-Green Bay
Green Bay
NWTC-Luxemburg Campus
Green Bay College/University
NWTC-Shawano Campus
Green Bay College/University
Neenah Public Library
Neenah
Neopit Senior Center
Neopit
Neuroscience Group
Neenah
Neville Public Museum
Green Bay
North Fond du Lac Schools
N. Fond du lac
O
Oh Snap! Pickling, LLC, Appleton, WI
Little Chute Business
Oshkosh Public Library
Oshkosh
P
Paul's Pantry – Green Bay
Green Bay
Pilgrim Lutheran School
Green Bay
R
ROMY NIGHTENGALE MS BENEFIT BANQUET
Organizations
Royal Montessori Academy (East/West)
Green Bay Parochial School
S
SOAR Fox Cities
Appleton Senior Citizen Program
Salm Partners-Denmark
Denmark Business
Salvation Army Green Bay Corps Community Center
Green Bay Business
Sargento – All locations
Business
School District of West De Pere
De Pere
Shawano County 4-H
Shawano
Sheboygan Falls Schools
Sheboygan Falls Parochial School
St. Casimir Church – Krakow
Krakow Church
St. John Lutheran School – Two Rivers
Two Rivers
St. Joseph Champion
Luxemburg Church
St. Joseph Food Program – Menasha
Menasha
St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish-Sobieski
Sobieski
St. Vincent de Paul – Neenah
Neenah Business
T
Trilliant Food and Nutrition/Horseshoe Beverage
Little Chute Business
Two Rivers Schools
Two Rivers
U
USW Local 597
Cecil
Unison Credit Union – All Location
Kaukauna Business
Y
YMCA of the Fox Cities
Neenah
YWCA Greater Green Bay
Green Bay