The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Heading to Packers Family Night tonight? Forecast looks in favor unlike some other years, as temperatures should hover in the upper 70s with partly sunny transitioning to partly cloudy conditions through the early overnight hours. Overnight low temperatures in the low 60s.

An area of low pressure avoids our area tomorrow in terms of rainfall potential, but will bring cloud coverage throughout the day, so expect partly sunny conditions with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight mostly cloudy with a passing shower with temperatures in the low 60s.

Partly cloudy Monday gives way to mostly sunny conditions by Tuesday. Best chances of rain look to be Wednesday and Friday.