The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures remained on the mild side today with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, but sunshine yesterday gave way to cloudy skies today. The clouds are associated with a stationary frontal boundary bringing light rain near the U.P./Wisconsin border today. For tonight, we will remain cloudy, but before the system exits, it could drop south and bring a light showers North of GB. A mild night with lows in the mid 30s.

For tomorrow we will start off cloudy, but a second low pressure system brings some showers favoring the afternoon. A few pop ups could make its way in late morning, but a main batch of rain arrives in the afternoon. Highs still mild in the mid 40s for Saturday as a SE breeze keeps temperatures above average. The system exits overnight with cloud coverage remaining, low temperatures in the upper 30s.

For Sunday we will remain cloudy with some clouds possible dropping a sprinkle or drizzle around tailgate time, but a repeat of Saturday is not expected. Highs will be in the low 40s for Sunday. A quick moving cold front moves in Sunday night which wont bring much besides a passing flurry Monday, but will make temperatures cool down into the upper 20s.