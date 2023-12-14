The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mild air really settled in today on the backside of an area of high pressure, bring in temperatures 10-20 degrees above average with highs in the mid/upper 40s to near 50 in some spots. For tonight, clear and mild with lows hovering around 30 degrees.

We start off tomorrow with a few rays of sun around sunrise but clouds quickly take over around mid morning. A cold front sliding in from Canada will become stationary and bring a mainly rain event across the Northwoods, but most in our area should stay dry. Temperatures still mild with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight most should stay cloudy, but the boundary looks to drop a little south, so a few more locations might see a passing light rain shower. Lows will sit in the mid 30s.

Saturday, the first system looks to lift during the mid morning, but cloud coverage will remain locked in the area. A second area of low pressure arrives from the south and will bring another round of light showers in the late afternoon/early evening, but exits by about midnight. Highs for Saturday will again remain mild in the low 40s. For the game on Sunday, look for highs to remain in the low 40s with cloud coverage holding on for one final day before sunshine returns Monday with more seasonal temperatures.