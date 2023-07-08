The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather from Storm Team 5…

We returned to the 80s today with sunshine until the late afternoon when some clouds, showers and isolated storms reached our area. Tonight well see mostly cloudy conditions with some showers and storms mainly from the Fox cities into the Northwoods before 2am.

Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny and stays that way throughout the afternoon. Temperatures top out again into the low 80s. Overnight some clouds build in, with a chance of a shower in the Northwoods possible. Temperatures drop to the low 60s overnight.

Monday starts off mostly sunny, but our next weather maker arrives bringing a line of storms into the area in the afternoon. Temperatures build into the 90s, dewpoints quite muggy and winds pick up out of the SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25mph at times. Clouds and showers clear out overnight with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Tuesday stays dry and our best chance of rain comes Wednesday throughout the day.