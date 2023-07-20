The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Mixture of clouds and sun started off our Thursday, spotty showers have built in this afternoon and will continue to do so until sunset this evening. Temperatures will cool off into the mid 50s tonight with clearing conditions expected.

Tomorrow sees mostly sunny conditions to start off our Friday, but a weak surface trough builds in throughout the afternoon sparking a chance of isolated showers throughout the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the low 80s throughout the afternoon and dewpoints stay in the comfortable range. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 50s with a chance of showers continuing overnight otherwise partly cloudy.

This weekend looks like a great one, as mostly sunny conditions are expected both days this weekend, but a cold front drops in from the North that could bring very low coverage showers and isolated storms both days. Temperatures in the mid 80s, but 90s are on the way for middle of next week.