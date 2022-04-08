The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The coldest day for a while is planned for this Friday! Cloudy, breezy and chilly with a high of 38 degrees. More of the same with the showers from the last few days, too. This time it will be snow showers or a mix that comes through from time to time. At most, some accumulation of under an inch could fall in the grass, but the roads should mainly be in good shape. North winds go from 10 to 25 miles per hour during the day.

Mainly dry tonight with cloudy cover, but a few spots of flurries may remain. The low is 29 degrees.

Good news for Saturday! Cloudy during the day, but sunshine will work in as the clouds clear from west to east in the late afternoon and evening. Warmer weather comes back with a high of 47 degrees.

A little sun to start Sunday with increasing clouds in the afternoon. The high is 50 degrees! Late at night into Monday could bring in a stray shower.