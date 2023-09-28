The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a much drier day today than what we have seen for the past few days! This incredibly slow moving area of low pressure that started over the eastern Great Plains on Sunday has now finally made its’ way to our southeast, so the bulk of the system — the rain — is gone.

All this system will do for us today is bring us a few clouds and maybe some passing sprinkles, but as the afternoon progresses on, this system will continue to move further east, so cloud cover and any lingering precip will move out and mostly clear skies are on tap for tonight.