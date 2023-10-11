The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We had the best day weather wise today with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area. Overnight, we could clear out some of those clouds with temperatures expected to be in the low 40s.

Tomorrow we will quickly build cloud coverage ahead our next system. Winds will be light to start the day, but winds will pick up throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the mid and upper 50s. Rain arrives in Green Lake, Waushara and Marquette counties in the evening, building into the Fox Cities after midnight. Lows will sit in the mid 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be rainy and windy with temperatures only reaching the low 50s. Rainfall amounts range from 1 to 2.5 inches once its all set and done and wind gusts could reach up to 40mph. Main impacts appear to be downpours, urban street flooding and light branches falling.