Clouds build tomorrow with a small chance of a wintry mix

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures get chilly tonight with many areas in Northeast Wisconsin in the low to mid 20s. Clear skies will remain with clouds starting to build in the morning hours of Sunday.

A low pressure system will miss us to our south on Sunday, however, a weak cold front in the evening could bring a wintry mix to a few areas. High temperatures get into the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be dry and cool behind that front. Temperatures only climb into the 30s.

A snow/rain mix will be likely on Tuesday. This will be the best shot of any precipitation throughout the week. There is still a lot to determine with this system, but keep this in mind when planning for Thanksgiving travel.

